News
FedEx airlifts barbecue meals to Irma victims in Florida Keys
FedEx airlifts barbecue meals to Irma victims in Florida Keys

FedEx airlifts barbecue meals to Irma victims in Florida Keys
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
FedEx airlifted barbecue meals to hurricane victims in the Florida Keys this week.

FedEx airlifts barbecue meals to Irma victims in Florida Keys

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hurricane victims in the Florida Keys are receiving fresh barbecue meals from Operation BBQ Relief thanks to an airlift program by FedEx, USA Today reported.

FedEx began airlifting more than 10,000 meals a day from Fort Myers to the Keys, following through on a request from one of its aircraft mechanics, Scott Guy. FedEx assigned two feeder aircraft to transport 3,700 pounds of food each day to residents affected by Hurricane Irma from Sunday through Wednesday, USA Today reported.

Guy is a member of Operation BBQ Relief, which was formed to feed the hungry after a tornado struck Joplin, Mo., in 2011. The organization served 371,760 meals over 11 days on the Texas Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey, then shifted its focus to the Florida region hit by Hurricane Irma, USA Today reported.

