FDA approves first blood sugar monitor without finger pricks
FDA approves first blood sugar monitor without finger pricks

FDA approves first blood sugar monitor without finger pricks
Photo Credit: NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images
Blood sugar monitor.

FDA approves first blood sugar monitor without finger pricks

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Diabetics who don’t like pricking their fingers to monitor blood sugar may have an alternative method to check their levels.

Federal regulators have approved the first continuous device that will bypass the finger prick tests, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Current models require users to test a drop of blood twice a day.

Abbott's new FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System, approved Wednesday by the FDA, uses a small sensor attached to the upper arm. Patients wave a reader device over it to see the current blood sugar level and changes over the past eight hours.

“The FDA is always interested in new technologies that can help make the care of people living with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, easier and more manageable,” said Donald St. Pierre, acting director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health and deputy director of new product evaluation in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “This system allows people with diabetes to avoid the additional step of fingerstick calibration, which can sometimes be painful, but still provides necessary information for treating their diabetes — with a wave of the mobile reader.”

Most of the 30 million Americans with diabetes use standard glucose meters, which require multiple finger pricks each day and only show current sugar level. More-accurate continuous glucose monitoring devices are used by about 345,000 Americans.

Abbott's device was approved for adults with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and should be available in pharmacies within months, according to The Associated Press. The company, based near Chicago, did not disclose the price of the reader or the sensors.

  • Sheriff: Air Force Academy put on lockdown, but no shooter found
    Sheriff: Air Force Academy put on lockdown, but no shooter found
    The Air Force Academy was put on lockdown late Friday after a report of a possible shooter at the academy’s preparatory school, the Denver Post reported. However, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office later posted on its Twitter feed that it had completed a search and found no active shooter or anyone injured. >> Read more trending news Text alerts were sent to airmen on the 18,500-acre campus warning of a possible threat, and messages provided to the Gazette in Colorado Springs showed the campus went on lockdown at approximately 10 p.m., the Post reported. >> Superintendent has harsh words for cadets The school made headlines this week after five black students were targeted with racial slurs left on message boards outside dorm rooms. The Air Force Academy’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, had harsh words for those who posted the message. “There is absolutely no place in our Air Force for racism -- it’s not who we are, nor will we tolerate it in any shape of fashion. Period. Those who don’t understand that are behind the power curve and better catch up,” ABC News reported. Silveria said during his address to the cadet wing and the prep school students Thursday, “If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then you need to get out. If you can’t treat someone from another gender whether it’s a man or a woman with dignity and respect, then you need to get out. If you demean someone in any way, then you need to get out. And if you can’t treat someone from another race or a different colored skin with dignity and respect, then you need to get out.
  • Second teen in Slender Man stabbing accepts plea deal
    Second teen in Slender Man stabbing accepts plea deal
    A second Wisconsin teenager accused of stabbing a classmate to please a fictional internet character named Slender Man has accepted a plea deal, her attorney told CNN. >> Read more trending news Fifteen-year-old Morgan Geyser will appear in court on Oct. 5 to plead guilty to a charge of attempted first-degree murder, attorney Donna Kuchler said. However, the deal stipulates that Geyser was not criminally responsible due to her mental health, Kuchler told CNN. >> Jury finds Anissa Weier mentally ill Prosecutors allege Geyser and her friend Anissa Weier lured classmate Peyton Leutner into a park and stabbed her 19 times in May 2014, WTMJ reported.. According to law enforcement, the girls later told investigators they carried out the stabbing in an effort to become proxies of Slender Man, an online horror character..  Geyser and Weier, as well as the victim, were all 12 years old at the time. The victim recovered from her injuries, CNN reported. Weier, 15, pleaded guilty in August to attempted second-degree homicide due to mental illness or defect in the stabbing as part of a plea agreement, CNN reported. In September, a jury said Weier was mentally ill when the attack occurred. Weier will spend at least three years at a mental hospital before she can petition for her release, her lawyer, Maura McMahon, said at Weier's hearing. A judge could also order a commitment of up to 25 years, she said. One of the girls encountered the name of Slender Man on a website known as Creepypasta Wiki, authorities said.
  • EPA says dioxins might have washed downriver during Harvey
    EPA says dioxins might have washed downriver during Harvey
    The Environmental Protection Agency says an unknown amount of a dangerous chemical linked to birth defects and cancer may have washed downriver from a Houston-area Superfund site during the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. EPA said Thursday night it has ordered the companies responsible for the San Jacinto River Waste Pits site to immediately address damage to a protective cap of fabric and rock intended to keep sediments highly contaminated with dioxins from spreading. The companies, International Paper and the Waste Management subsidiary McGinnis Industrial Maintenance Corp., have made initial repairs to the underwater section of the cap where the protective rock was missing. EPA said a sample collected by an agency dive team from the exposed area showed dioxin levels at 70,000 nanograms per kilogram — more than 2,300 times the level set to trigger a cleanup. Dioxins do not dissolve easily in water but can be carried away with any contaminated sediments and deposited over a wider area. Residents in nearby neighborhoods that flooded during the storm are now worried contaminated mud might have been washed into their homes, said Jackie Young, a local environmental advocate. 'For years we've told the EPA it's not a matter of if this area is struck by a hurricane but when,' said Young, executive director of Texas Health and Environment Alliance. 'The scary part about this is we have no way of knowing where all the contaminated material was carried by Harvey's floodwaters.' At least one dozen Superfund sites in and around Houston were flooded last month in the days after Harvey's record-shattering rains stopped. Associated Press journalists surveyed seven of the flooded sites by boat, vehicle and on foot, including San Jacinto. The EPA said at the time that its personnel had been unable to reach the sites, though they surveyed the locations using aerial photos. The San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site is on and around a low-lying island that was home to a paper mill in the 1960s. The site was completely covered with roiling floodwaters when the AP surveyed it on Sept. 1. About 16 acres of the site were covered in 2011 with an 'armored cap' of fabric and rock intended to contain the contamination until it can be removed as part of a proposed $97 million cleanup plan. The cap was designed to last for up to 100 years, but it has required extensive repairs on at least six occasions in recent years, with sections becoming displaced or going missing. In its statement, EPA did not disclose precisely when the damage to the cap from Harvey was first discovered. AP observed a dive team working from a boat over an underwater section of the site on Sept. 13. Workers began using heavy machinery to add layers of rock to the cap the week after the storm. EPA said additional testing will now be needed to determine whether the contamination spread and to ensure that the exposed waste material is isolated. Despite EPA's statement affirming that contaminated materials were exposed by the storm, International Paper and McGinnis said in a statement that 'no evidence exists that there was any release of waste material to the environment as a result of Hurricane Harvey.' 'The assessments also demonstrate that the existing armored cap performed well,' the companies said. San Jacinto is at least the second Houston-area Superfund site where contaminated materials may have been spread by Harvey's flooding. AP reported Sept. 18 that three separate spills were reported from flooded tanks at U.S. Oil Recovery, a former petroleum waste processing plant contaminated with a dangerous brew of cancer-causing chemicals. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has called cleaning up Superfund sites a top priority, even as President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 budget seeks to cut money for the program by 30 percent. Following AP's reporting on flooding at Texas Superfund sites, Pruitt flew to Houston and visited the San Jacinto site. The AP was not notified about Pruitt's visit and was not able to attend or observe, but Pruitt spoke afterward to a local Fox affiliate. 'When you have a temporary situation like this, when you take rock and put in on top of a site to secure it, you have a big enough storm, something like this, that could cause a disruption of that rock and a release could occur,' Pruitt said. The San Jacinto River empties into Galveston Bay, where state health officials have long advised against regularly consuming fish and shellfish due to contamination from dioxins and PCBs. Elena Craft, a health scientist with the Environmental Defense Fund in Austin, said EPA has been 'woefully inadequate' in assessing environmental health risks as a result of Harvey. She called the prospect of a breach at San Jacinto a worst-case scenario. 'Dioxin is one of the most toxic substances known to man,' Craft said. 'They were slow to collect any samples, they made inappropriate statements on health risks before having any scientific evidence, and have not provided enough information on risks for anyone within the local communities to make informed health decisions.' ___ Associated Press writer Frank Bajak in Houston contributed to this report. ___ Follow Biesecker at http://twitter.com/mbieseck ___ Submit a confidential tip to The Associated Press at https://www.ap.org.tips
  • In Puerto Rico, mayor begs for aid as Trump praises response
    In Puerto Rico, mayor begs for aid as Trump praises response
    President Donald Trump pledged Friday to spare no effort to help Puerto Ricans recover from Maria's ruinous aftermath even as San Juan's mayor, her voice breaking with rage, accused his administration of 'killing us with the inefficiency.' Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz implored Trump from afar to 'make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives,' while the president asserted that U.S. officials and emergency personnel are working all-out against daunting odds, with 'incredible' results. Trump's acting homeland security secretary, Elaine Duke, visited the island Friday, surveying the ravaged landscape by helicopter in an hourlong tour, driving past still-flooded streets, twisted billboards and roofs with gaping holes, and offering encouragement to some of the 10,000 emergency personnel she says the U.S. government has on the ground. Duke tried, too, to move on from the remarks she made a day earlier in which she called the federal relief effort a 'good-news story.' But on that front, she ran into winds as fierce as Maria. 'We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency,' Cruz said in a news conference. 'I am begging, begging anyone that can hear us, to save us from dying.' Thousands more Puerto Ricans got water and rationed food Friday as an aid bottleneck began to ease. By now, telecommunications are back for about 30 percent of the island, nearly half of the supermarkets have reopened at least for reduced hours and about 60 percent of the gas stations are pumping. But many remain desperate for necessities, most urgently water, long after the Sept. 20 hurricane. Trump said Puerto Rico is 'totally unable' to handle the catastrophe on its own. 'They are working so hard, but there's nothing left,' he said. 'It's been wiped out.' He said the government is 'fully engaged in the disaster and the response and recovery effort.' Trump said he was not aware of Duke's 'good-news' remark. 'I haven't heard what she said,' he told reporters. 'I can tell you this: We have done an incredible job considering there's absolutely nothing to work with.' Yet even in voicing solidarity and sympathy with Puerto Rico, he drew attention again to the island's pre-hurricane debt burden and infrastructure woes, leaving doubt how far Washington will go to make the U.S. territory whole. 'Ultimately the government of Puerto Rico will have to work with us to determine how this massive rebuilding effort — it will end up being one of the biggest ever — will be funded and organized, and what we will do with the tremendous amount of existing debt already on the island,' he said. 'We will not rest, however, until the people of Puerto Rico are safe.' Earlier he tweeted: 'The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding!' Speaking to the press, and taking no questions, Duke said neither she nor Trump will rest until displaced Puerto Ricans are back home, schools, hospitals and clean water are back and the island's economy is moving again. Duke said she is aware people are suffering and 'clearly the situation in Puerto Rico after the devastating hurricane is not satisfactory.' Trump weighed in on his way to New Jersey for the weekend. He praised his emergency management director, Brock Long, for doing a 'fantastic job,' pointed out that Duke is serving in an acting capacity and said 'she's working very hard.' During this season's trio of monster hurricanes — Harvey, Irma, Maria — Trump and his administration have drifted into the perilous territory of premature self-congratulation in the face of unfolding catastrophe, seemingly unmindful of the 'Brownie moment' that scarred George W. Bush's presidency. Bush famously told his emergency management director, Michael Brown, 'Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job' during what proved to be a tragically inept federal response to deadly Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Trump has repeatedly boasted about the positive reviews he said his administration is getting from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for its relief effort, even as people in remote towns struggle to find food, water and other basics. Then Duke said before leaving Washington that the federal relief effort was a 'good-news story' because of 'our ability to reach people and the limited number of deaths.' 'Let me clarify,' she said Friday upon her arrival in San Juan. She said she meant 'it was good news that people of Puerto Rico and many public servants of the United States are working together.' Cruz responded, 'This is a people-are-dying story.' Trump is expected to survey the damage Tuesday. ___ Lugo reported from San Juan.
  • US calls mysterious health ailments in Cuba 'attacks'
    US calls mysterious health ailments in Cuba 'attacks'
    The Trump administration is now calling those mysterious health ailments in Cuba 'attacks' rather than merely incidents. The State Department is warning Americans to stay away from Cuba as it orders home more than half its diplomatic corps. Who is behind the attacks remains unknown to U.S. officials. At least 21 diplomats and family members have been affected. The department says symptoms include hearing loss, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues and difficulty sleeping. Officials say that the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will stop processing visas for prospective Cuban travelers to the United States indefinitely. Initially some futuristic 'sonic attack' was suspected, but the picture remains muddy. The FBI and other agencies that searched homes and hotels where incidents occurred found no devices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.