Family awarded $48 million in lawsuit over child's torture death
Family awarded $48 million in lawsuit over child's torture death

Family awarded $48 million in lawsuit over child's torture death
Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Courtroom.

Family awarded $48 million in lawsuit over child's torture death

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO -  A jury awarded $48 million to the family of an 8-year-old girl who was tortured and killed in 2013 in a negligence lawsuit filed against the doctor who treated her, The Chicago Tribune reported.

>> Read more trending news

Jurors deliberated for two hours Wednesday before finding that child-abuse pediatrician Norell Rosado was medically negligent in his treatment of Gizzell Ford, the Tribune reported.

Rosado treated the child for several weeks before she was found strangled, starved and beaten inside her grandmother’s Chicago apartment. 

Helen Ford, the girl’s paternal grandmother, is serving a life sentence for the slaying, the Tribune reported. The girl’s father also was charged, but died in jail in August 2014 while awaiting trial, WLS reported.

Rosado denied the allegations in the lawsuit, testifying at trial that he only found "nonspecific" and "non-suspicious" abrasions on the child.

“We just wanted justice for Gizzell, and in our eyes we got it,” said the child’s mother, Sandra Mercado. “I just hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

The lawsuit filed by the girl’s family accused Rosado of failing to immediately alert authorities to possible signs of abuse, failing to ask basic questions about the injuries he uncovered in an exam and failing to properly document his findings, the Tribune reported. He examined Gizzell as part of a molestation investigation initiated by the Fords against her mother’s boyfriend.

Read More
News

  • The Latest: Trump supports Disney's 21st Century Fox deal
    The Latest: Trump supports Disney's 21st Century Fox deal
    The Latest on Disney's deal for large part of Fox (all times local)12:20 p.m.The White House says President Donald Trump supports Disney's purchase of much of 21st Century Fox.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump called media magnate Rupert Murdoch to congratulate him on the deal.Disney is buying the Murdoch family's Fox movie and television studios and some cable and international TV businesses for about $52.4 billion.Sanders says Trump thinks the deal 'could be a great thing for jobs.'___7:10 a.m.Rupert Murdoch says selling much of the 21st Century Fox entertainment businesses to Disney allows what remains of his family's business to focus on American news and sports.Murdoch and his sons talked about the deal in a call with investors Thursday. They describe the move as a return to the company's lean and aggressive roots.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business. The deal doesn't include the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network.Murdoch, calling himself a 'newsman with a competitive spirit,' says Fox is 'probably the strongest brand in all of television' and hasn't been hurt by losing some of its stars. He says the new company will be centered on live news and sports brands and the strength of the Fox network.He says, 'I know a lot of you are wondering, 'Why did the Murdochs come to such a momentous decision?' Are we retreating? Absolutely not. We are pivoting at a pivotal moment.'___6:15 a.m.Disney CEO Robert Iger says he'll work with Fox CEO James Murdoch on integrating the two companies, but Iger doesn't know what Murdoch's role will be over the long term.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.Iger told investors on a conference call Thursday that Murdoch will 'be integral to helping us integrate these companies.' After that, Iger says he will 'continue to discuss with him whether there's a role for him here or not.'James Murdoch is the son of Rupert Murdoch, who built 21st Century Fox and News Corp. out of an inheritance from his father in Australia.Rupert Murdoch has ostensibly already handed the reins over to a new generation at Fox. His son James is CEO, while his other son, Lachlan, like Rupert, has the title of executive chairman.___5:40 a.m.Disney CEO Bob Iger says its deal for a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox is a chance to combine some of the world's 'most iconic' entertainment franchises.The deal is a strong sign that the home of Mickey Mouse is serious about an upcoming streaming service to compete with Netflix. The Disney-branded service, expected in 2019, will have classic and upcoming movies from the studio, shows from Disney Channel, and the 'Star Wars' and Marvel movies.In an audio webcast Thursday to discuss the deal, Iger said some of the Fox properties will fit with that offering, including National Geographic and additional Marvel productions.The service is driven by changes in how viewers watch TV and movies. While Disney has benefited from years of selling packaged channels such as ESPN through cable and satellite TV distributors, many viewers are ditching traditional TV and watching online instead. A streaming service lets Disney reach those viewers directly.During the webcast, Iger said, 'Creating a direct (to) consumer relationship is vital to the future of our media business and it is our highest priority.'___5:05 a.m.Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger will remain in those roles until at least 2021 as part of the company's deal to acquire a large part of 21st Century Fox.The Walt Disney Co. had announced in March an extension of his contract to July 2, 2019, ending any speculation that Iger would retire this year. Thursday's extension is driven by the $52.4 billion deal for Fox's film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses.Orin Smith, lead independent director of Disney's board, says keeping Iger was key to 'provide the vision and proven leadership required to successfully complete and integrate such a massive, complex undertaking.'During an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Disney-owned ABC, Iger said, 'I've got one of the greatest jobs in the world ... This combination makes it even more exciting.'Disney has no obvious successor since Iger's heir apparent, COO Tom Staggs, left last year.Since taking the top role in 2005, Iger has acquired Star Wars owner LucasFilm, Pixar and Marvel and driven improvements in Disney's consumer products and parks division, most recently with the opening of Shanghai Disneyland in 2016.___4:50 a.m.Analysts say Disney's $52.4 billion deal to buy a large part of 21st Century Fox will put it in a better position to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.Paolo Pescatore of CCS Insight says that 'even a giant like Disney has not been immune' to changes in how consumers watch TV shows and movies. The deal, he says, will give Disney greater control of all aspects of content, from creation to distribution. That would lead to greater sources of revenue.Disney already has announced plans to create its own streaming service in 2019 to compete with Netflix. Disney will now be able to beef up that offering with additional video from Fox.Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, calls the announcement a 'home run deal' for Disney, one that will give the company and its upcoming streaming service 'a clear runway to gain market and mind share' from Netflix and others.___4:15 a.m.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in a $52.4 billion deal, including film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.Before the buyout, 21st Century Fox will separate the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network into a newly listed company that will be spun off to its shareholders.The entertainment business is going through big changes. Tech companies are building video divisions. Advertisers are following consumer attention to the internet. And Disney is launching new streaming services, which could be helped with the addition of the Fox assets.
  • Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick have been dismissed, according to ESPN. Patrick was one of two UGA players arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges on Dec. 3, hours after the SEC Championship Game. Here’s a photo of the pot discovered in Georgia LB Natrez Patrick’s seat, which led to his arrest on Dec. 3 pic.twitter.com/STPMn27ULK — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) December 14, 2017 Patrick's attorney released the following statement about the decision: 'Natrez Patrick’s possession of marijuana was dismissed today. Mr. Patrick had been charged with possession of a loose piece of marijuana that was smaller than a penny. Jayson Stanley was the owner and driver of the vehicle in which marijuana was found. Mr. Stanley admitted ownership of the marijuana both on the scene and in court today. As Mr. Patrick did not have any marijuana on his person, there was no evidence to support the prosecution of Mr. Patrick, and the District Attorney had no choice but to dismiss the charge.' Patrick and wide receiver Jayson Stanley were arrested after a Barrow County sheriff’s deputy pulled their car over for speeding on Highway 316. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. The arrest was Patrick’s third drug-related arrest after being arrested for another misdemeanor drug charge earlier this season which led to suspension. The district attorney's office also dropped DUI charges against Stanley during a hearing Thursday at Barrow County Probate Court. Stanley agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding, his attorney, Kevin Christopher, told ESPN. Own your piece of UGA history and relive the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2017 season with a special 36-page section produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution! This collector’s edition is packed with color photographs, game-by-game summaries and unique insights from Jeff Schultz, Mark Bradley, Zach Klein and Jay Black. You can buy the section at Kroger and RaceTrac locations around metro Atlanta. Patrick, a junior from Atlanta, was facing dismissal from the team as it was his third related drug arrest. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
  • Customer fires gun into the air after argument with�parking lot worker
    Customer fires gun into the air after argument with�parking lot worker
    Atlanta police are questioning a man after a report that shots were fired in Buckhead early Friday morning. Police responded to the Sahara Lounge on Pharr Road around 3 a.m. Investigators said the shooting was in a parking lot. TRENDING STORIES: Mary Norwood may challenge votes following Atlanta mayoral recount Omarosa teases tell-all in post-White House resignation interview/a> 93-year-old woman evicted, jailed when she refused to leave, police say They said a customer got into an argument with a parking lot worker, fired a gun into the air and drove off. A Georgia State Patrol trooper stopped the vehicle in Midtown.
  • Police use Taser on Florida middle school student
    Police use Taser on Florida middle school student
    A school resource officer in Florida used a Taser on a middle school student while trying to break up a fight between her and another female student on Thursday, The Tampa Bay Times reported. >> Read more trending news The fight occurred after school in the bus circle at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School, the Pinellas Park Police Department said. The officer tried to break up the fight but one of the students ignored him and resisted, police said. She then 'verbally threatened the officer, and then attempted to run,” police said. The officer then used his Taser to stun the student, the Times reported. She was treated for minor injuries, police said. The other student involved in the fight boarded her school bus and left campus. School officials will determine what disciplinary action or charges that student could face, the Times reported.
  • Hammering out the details, GOP tries to corral final votes for tax reform
    Hammering out the details, GOP tries to corral final votes for tax reform
    Republicans in Congress on Thursday moved to put the finishing touches on a sweeping reform of the federal tax code, though the effort was endangered as a pair of GOP Senators signaled their opposition to a final child tax credit deal, while the health problems of two other GOP Senators also clouded plans for a final vote next week. “There is no done deal yet from my perspective,” said Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) about the final tax reform bill. “It is not over.” GOP aides had made clear to reporters on Wednesday that a tentative deal had been reached – even before the first official meeting of House-Senate negotiators – but it was obvious on Thursday afternoon that the entire tax plan was not yet set in legislative stone. One of the bigger hot spots was with the details of the child tax credit, as Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) expressed irritation with the terms of the final agreement, as they said it didn’t go far enough to help lower income families. Rubio threatened to vote against the bill. Adding at least a few hundred $’s in refundable cuts for working families who seem to always be forgotten isn’t hard to do either 2/2 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 14, 2017 One tax negotiator saw little chance that Rubio would win any further change in the bill, arguing the Senate had prevailed over the House on that point in the negotiations. “It was a hard fought victory for us,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH). “We won everything on that child tax credit.” Meanwhile, the White House expressed satisfaction with the terms of that deal as well. “Look, we’re really proud of the work that we’ve done already up until this point, with Senator Rubio, already doubling the child tax credit, taking it to $2,000 per child,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Pres. Trump: I think Sen. Marco Rubio 'will be there' on the tax bill. Rubio expressed concerns this afternoon over the child tax credit. https://t.co/CFdzczVBEe pic.twitter.com/aNd5wOaf8L — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 14, 2017 “Senator Rubio will be there,” the President told reporters. “We’re doing very well on the tax front.” In both the House and Senate, GOP vote counters were trying to make sure that enough Republicans would be on board in votes next week. “I’m waiting to look at the whole bill,” said Rep. John Faso (R-NY), one of a number of Republicans from New York, New Jersey and California who were not pleased with the impact on taxpayers who itemize deductions. One of the hurdles was the financial juggling act going on inside the GOP bill, as Republicans were arranging time limits on certain tax changes, which would make the overall plan seem less expensive. “We’re literally trying to squeeze about $2 trillion in tax reform into a $1.5 trillion box and that’s been a problem,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). Meanwhile, the health issues of two Senators were also raising concerns among Republicans, as Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MS) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) missed every vote in the Senate this week. With the GOP advantage only 52-48, the absence of just one of those two ailing Senators could cause problems for Republicans on tax reform, especially if more than one Republican decides to vote against the final deal.
