Posted: 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Clark Howard Night at Atlanta Gladiators

Clark Howard has teamed up once again with the Atlanta Gladiators professional hockey team to arrange for his incredible and ultra-exclusive discount ticket deal… ONE NIGHT ONLY!

Bring your family and friends and enjoy a great night of exciting action on the ice with regularly priced $25 luxury club level seats for only $9.55!

Saturday, February 4 vs. Florida @ 7:05 p.m.

Plus, Gladiators replica jerseys are just $5 while supplies last.

