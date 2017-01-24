‘La La Land’ ties record number of Oscar nods with 14

The romantic comedy musical 'La La Land' won a record 7 Golden Globes on Jan. 8, 2017, including the top award Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy.

The romantic musical comedy “La La Land” has danced its way into film history, earning 14 Academy Award nominations Tuesday, tying the movies “All About Eve” and “Titanic” for the most nominations ever.

The fantasy film was nominated for Best Picture and “La La Land’s” writer and director Damien Chazelle was nominated for an Oscar for Best Director and Best Original Screen Play.

Stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were both named in the Best Actress and Best Actor categories.

The movie also earned nominations for cinematography, costume design, sound editing, original score, sound mixing, film editing, production design and for two original songs: “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream).”

“La La Land” needs to win at least 12 Oscars at the awards next month, to beat the record for most Academy Awards. Three films have won 11 awards each: “Ben Hur,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” and “Titantic.”

The film cleaned up at the Golden Globes earlier this month, winning seven Globes, more awards than any other film ever. The previous record was five.