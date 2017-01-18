Clark's Habitat for Humanity Build

Build a Habitat home with Clark Howard!

Join Clark and Atlanta Habitat for Humanity as we build affordable homes for families in need. It's a fun and rewarding way to give a hand up to hard working families in your community.



Sign up here to join our 2017 winter build.

Clark's 2017 Habitat build dates are January 19 - February 25.

Volunteer slots fill up fast, so plan ahead and sign up early.

2017 VOLUNTEER INFORMATION

Dates:

Thursday, 1/19/17

Saturday, 1/21/17

Saturday, 1/28/17

Saturday, 2/4/14

Saturday, 2/11/17

Saturday, 2/18/17

Friday, 2/24/17

Saturday, 2/25/17

Release and Waiver of Liability:

Every volunteer is required to register online and agree to Atlanta Habitat's work release form before they can begin helping on the construction site. If you are under 18 years old, you must print and bring a copy of the form signed by your guardian to the build site.



Location/Directions:

Clark’s build will be in the Dixie Hills neighborhood of NW Atlanta this year. Volunteers will meet at 2420 Verbena Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30314 each morning for registration.



Workday Schedule:

Breakfast and registration begin at 7:30am; the workday starts at 7:45am SHARP and ends around 3:30pm.

It's crucial that all volunteers arrive on time, as important daily instructions are given then. If you miss the morning meeting, you might not be allowed to work that day. Lunch will be served around noon at the site.

Lunch, Drinks and Snacks:

A free catered lunch is always provided for our volunteers, along with hot coffee, soft drinks, water and snacks. There is typically a vegetarian option provided.



Parking and Automobiles:

Atlanta Habitat strongly encourages volunteers to carpool. Police officers will be on duty, but the fewer cars in the area the better. Remember to remove anything of value from your car.



Construction Policies:

No one under the age of 16 is allowed on site – no exceptions. Volunteers ages 16 and 17 must have a parent or guardian sign their Release and Waiver of Liability.

No smoking allowed on site.

Report all injuries to your houseleader immediately to be eligible for secondary health coverage.

Weather Conditions:

Atlanta Habitat works rain or shine! Workdays are not typically canceled in advance due to adverse weather conditions. If rain or other problems persist, the decision will be made to shorten the workday on site by the houseleader. But everyone should come prepared to work for the entire day. After Day 3 in the schedule, there is enough inside work for all volunteers in case of inclement weather.

What to Wear:

Volunteers should dress warmly and comfortably for a hard day's work. Clark's build days are some of the coldest of the year, so you will want to layer your clothes and wear something to keep your head warm. Loose clothing and improper shoes can be dangerous.

Work boots or no-skid, thick-sole shoes are preferred.

Long pants and long sleeves are recommended as some construction materials can irritate your skin.

Bring a pair of work gloves, if possible.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Q: What do I need to bring?

A: Nothing. Habitat provides all tools, though if you have a favorite you'd like to work with, see Tools & Equipment below for complete guidelines.



Q: Can I bring my kids along to help?

A: No, due to workforce regulations, no one under 16 is allowed on site, no exceptions. Volunteers age 16-17 must have a parent or guardian sign their Release and Waiver of Liability.



Q: What if it rains?

A: Atlanta Habitat works rain or shine, though some houseleaders may decide to shorten the day. After Day 3 there is plenty of indoor work to be accomplished.



Q: I have building materials/furnishings/appliances/etc. that I'd like to donate. How do I do this?

A: You will need to arrange this directly with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity. Please contact them at (404)223-5180.



Q: My plans have changed. May I cancel my volunteer slot?

A: Yes, but PLEASE cancel online at least one week in advance so we can find someone else to take your place. We work hard to provide just the right amount of volunteers each day, specifically chosen to work alongside Clark. We must assure that there are enough hands to accomplish the day's goals, yet also assure that there will be tools and provisions to go around for all.



Q: How is Clark involved?

A: Clark has been building Habitat homes in Atlanta since 1996. He uses the money he makes from his speaking engagements to sponsor the homes. Learn how he got involved, in Clark's own words!

AT THE CONSTRUCTION SITE:

Tools and Equipment:

Atlanta Habitat provides all tools needed for the build. Volunteers are welcome to bring tools, but Atlanta Habitat is not responsible for lost or damaged tools. If you do choose to bring your own, please take time to clearly mark them with your name and phone number.

Always use the right tool for the job and ask for instructions before using a tool for the first time.

Tools should not be loose, dull or poorly adjusted. Please notify the houseleader if unsafe or damaged tools are in use.

Check for defective cords, plugs and switches; do not use anything that is unsafe.

Never remove or disable tool guards. Ask houseleader for help if a tool jams.

Support materials properly before cutting or drilling. Use both hands (if required) to operate a tool safely, if not keep other hand clear.

Never place tools where they can fall on someone or cause an accident, e.g. top rung of a ladder, rooftop, railings.

Ladders and Scaffolding:

Many tasks performed on site require a ladder and, in some cases, scaffolding.

Inspect all ladders before use.

Set ladder on solid ground. To level, dig a hole on the high side rather than building up the lower side.

Use the correct size ladder; never overextend yourself.

Do not stretch to the side, instead move the ladder (even if that means re-setting it.)

Never stand on top rungs of a ladder.

Keep ladder clear of any power lines.

Always face ladder and keep hands free while climbing.

Consult houseleader for proper scaffolding erection and bracing.

Inspect scaffolding before use; do not use damaged planks.

Scaffolding must be level before use.

Safety and Insurance:

Construction is considered to be a dangerous undertaking. Volunteers are asked to be as alert as possible to the safety risks. Volunteers under the age of 16 are not permitted to participate or to be present on site for insurance reasons. Habitat carries co-insurance on volunteers, which is activated when the volunteer signs up on site. The insurance will supplement the volunteer's own insurance in case of accidents, and provides basic coverage for volunteers who do not have insurance. First aid kits and insurance claim forms are available from Habitat staff. ALL volunteers must sign in every day that they work; otherwise, they will not be covered under Habitat's insurance.



A Clean Work Site:

A clean site is a safer work place. As things can quickly pile up, it is best to clean up and put tools away continuously throughout the day.

Do not leave tools or materials where others can trip over them.

Organize debris. Please ask the houseleader for direction on what trash may be recycled.

Always backdrive or bend nails in boards.



