A product with a phrase said by a character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (pictured) on "The Walking Dead" has been pulled from a store after a complaint.

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

The AMC's show "The Walking Dead" is stirring up emotions, but not for gruesome scenes or unexpected endings.

This time, it's for T-shirts.

The Huffington Post reported that Primark, an international clothing retailer, stopped selling the shirt.

The Warwick Courier reported that Ian Lucraft wrote a letter to the store's CEO Paul Marchant, saying it was "fantastically offensive" and "racist."

The problem? The phrase "eeny meeny miny moe," which in the show is followed by the line, "catch a tiger by his toe." However, some historical versions of the rhyme include a racial slur instead of the word "tiger," which sparked the complaint, according to the Huffington Post.

The phrase is said by Negan, a character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the show. EW reported Morgan responded with a tweet, saying, "people are stupid."

BBC News reported that the retailer said it removed the product.

Primark apoligized in a statement: