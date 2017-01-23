Watch: Dog appears to dance to music at groomer

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 | Posted: 10:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. —
An Orlando pet salon uploaded a video to its Facebook page of an adorable dog that appears to dance to salsa music.
In the brief clip, uploaded Jan. 12, the dog can be seen rising to its hind legs and dancing around to "Conga" by the Miami Sound Machine. It's famously led by singer Gloria Estefan.
When you had such a fun time at your groomers, you can't help but do the #congo 💃🎶 407.442.7297 www.plushpawsinc.com #plushpawspetsalon #doggroomer #downtownorlando #orlandobusiness #supportlocal #orlandosbest #smallbusiness #dancingdog #plushpaws #doggrooming #orlandoliving #collegeparkfl #petgrooming #petlover #animallovers #doglover #petsalon #orlando #florida #petsofinstagram #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #savedontshop #gloriaestefan #terriersofinstagram #terrier Petoftheday #instamood #instagram #youtube #salsadancingPosted by Plush Paws Pet Salon on Thursday, January 12, 2017
The footage of the dog seemingly dancing the conga was shot at the Plush Paws Pet Salon.
"When you had such a fun time at your groomers, you can't help but do the (conga)," the pet salon wrote in the Facebook post.
