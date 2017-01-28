CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Director Asghar Farhadi attends the closing ceremony of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Iranian director and screenwriter Asghar Farhadi, whose film “The Salesman” earned a Golden Globes nomination and is now up for an Academy Award, will not be able to attend the Oscars due to the executive order President Donald Trump signed on Friday.

Farhadi, whose previous film “A Separation” earned both a Golden Globe and Oscar for best foreign language film, was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in 2012.

Trump’s order bars all refugees from entering the United States for four months, and indefinitely halted those from Syria, saying the ban is needed to keep out “radical Islamic terrorists,” the Associated Press reported. The order immediately suspended a program that last year resettled in the U.S. roughly 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice. Trump indefinitely blocked those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has raged, and imposed a 90-day ban on all immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim majority nations, citing terrorism concerns.

Iran is one of the affected nations. Trita Parsi, head of the National Iranian American Council, confirmed that Farhadi would not be able to attend the 2017 Oscars as a result.

