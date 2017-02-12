Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 12:26 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 12:26 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Douglas Barclay
LOS ANGELES —
After a night that was filled with surprise wins and some political messages, rap legends A Tribe Called Quest came out to deliver a performance that made their opinions about President Donald Trump and his policies clear.
The beginning of their medley started off with some of their hit songs from the 1990s and turned more pointed as the performance continued.
The performance was also a nod to Phife Dawg, a member of the group who died in March.
Before a blistering performance of "We the People" from their latest record, Tribe was joined by rappers Busta Rhymes and Consequence.
"I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you been perpetuating throughout the United States," Rhymes said. "I want to thank President Agent Orange over your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban."
As the song progressed, the group brought people of different races, genders and creeds onstage, while guards stood at the end of the stage. The refrain of "We the People" instructs different cultures that "they must go." The imagery associated with President Trump’s recent executive order regarding immigration was clear.
As the song came to an end, Tribe front man Q-Tip said, "resist, resist, resist!" Q-Tip’s message called to mind the digital #Resist movement, which rejects the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}