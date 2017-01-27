Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:02 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 | Posted: 4:02 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
Weeks after it was announced that Megyn Kelly would leave Fox News for NBC, there are reports that the political commentator will be moving into the 9 a.m. hour of the "Today Show."
Kelly mentioned launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday in her Jan. 3 statement about the move.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, despite disputes from within NBC that the third hour will be canceled for Kelly's new slot, the move may be happening. That 9 a.m. hour is currently "Today's Take," hosted by Tamron Hall and Al Roker, and features headlines and commentary about pop culture and celebrities.
Variety, citing an unnamed source, reported that Kelly is expected to formally join NBC News in May. The source said that if Kelly's show runs at 9 a.m., Roker and Hall would continue with other roles at NBC News, and if Kelly's show ran at 10 a.m., "Today's" popular "Kathie Lee & Hoda" segment, hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, would move to 9 a.m.
People reported that Roker and Hall would continue their hosting duties from 7 to 9 a.m. Hall, who anchors MSNBC Live, also regularly fills in for other "Today Show" hosts.
Another unnamed source told People about Kelly's show that "the format is still in progress, but she will most likely be hosting the hour on her own."
Spokespeople for NBC News and Kelly declined to comment to Variety about the matter.
