Oprah wants to go glamping with Michelle Obama

Posted: 5:18 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

First lady Michelle Obama is transitioning to life as a private citizen soon, so why not hit the trails with Oprah Winfrey for a fun glamping trip?

Glamping is like camping, only posher.

Oprah revealed her goals during a visit to “The Dr. Oz” show.

“I believe in glamping,” Oprah said. “Why should I camp, when I can glamp?” 

