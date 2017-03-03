'DuckTales' trailer released, not all embrace reboot

Disney XD has ordered a second season of the all-new animated comedy series 'DuckTales' ahead of its highly anticipated summer premiere. The series stars David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack and Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley, and will follow the epic family of ducks on their high-flying adventures around the world.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It hasn't even aired yet, but so many people are looking forward to the reboot of Disney's "DuckTales" cartoon show that before the trailer was released this week, the studio ordered a second season.

Disney gave fans a first full look at the upcoming show that is based on the late '80s, early '90s series that follows the adventures of Scrooge McDuck, Donald Duck and their nephews.

And while the original voice of Scrooge passed away last year, the reins have been taken over by "Doctor Who" alum, David Tennant. It had previously been done by Alan Young of "Mr. Ed" fame.

It is expected to air this summer.

The show also updated its iconic theme song and potential earworm.

Watch the trailer below or click here.

The style of the animation has also changed from the original and of course the internet had to share its love it or hate it opinions.