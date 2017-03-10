By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A political professor's serious, live interview with BBC News was unceremoniously interrupted Friday when his children suddenly bumbled into the room.

>> Read more trending stories

Robert E. Kelly, an associate professor of international relations at South Korea's Pusan National University, was discussing South Korean politics in light of a court's decision on Friday to uphold the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye amid a corruption scandal.

As he talks about the role of democracies in handling such scandals, a tiny figure in a bright yellow shirt sneaks in through a door and dances her way toward him.

">March 10, 2017

The girl, Kelly's daughter, comes up to her father's desk to peer at the camera as Kelly attempts to push her away. Meanwhile, a child in a walker glides into the room.

The BBC interviewer gamely continues the interview.

"And what will it mean for the wider region?" the interviewer asks before addressing the obvious. "I think one of your children just walked in."

>> Related: Boy crashes Mississippi TV weather report

"Pardon me," Kelly answers as a woman, identified by The Guardian as Kelly's wife, sweeps into the room.

"My apologies," Kelly says with a tight smile as the woman pulls the children from the room.

Kelly, a highly respected expert on South Korea whose resume includes work for The Economist and Newsweek magazines, continues the rest of his interview without interruption.

"We're really grateful to Professor Kelly for his professionalism," a BBC spokesman said in a statement to MailOnline. "This just goes to show that live broadcasting isn't always child's play."

">March 10, 2017