Posted: 12:19 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Teen with bone disorder sings national anthem, brings crowd to tears

Sparsh Shah
Paul Zimmerman
BROOKLYN, NY - MAY 07: Singer/rapper Sparsh Shah poses at the M&M'S Presents GRAMMY Park Featuring Robin Thicke & Aloe Blacc on May 07, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage for The Recording Academy)

By HotTopics.tv

NEW YORK —

A boy battling brittle bone syndrome isn’t letting anything stop him from achieving his goals.

Middle school student Sparsh Shah, of Iselin, New Jersey performed a stunning rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” ahead of a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Sparsh’s disorder causes his bones to break easily, but despite that, he has big dreams of producing and performing music in the future.

“I want to show people that no matter what happens in your life, you should never ever give up on your passion, and mine is singing and creating music!” Sparsh told People.

