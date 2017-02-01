Taylor Swift (pictured) shared video of hearing latest single with Zayn Malik, "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever," for first time on radio. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Aside from a TV channel dedicated to her on AT&T U-verse, DirecTV and DirectTV Now, and a concert the day before Super Bowl LI, Taylor Swift has been laying relatively low.

On the music front, Swift shot a music video with former One Direction boy bander Zayn Malik for their single, "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever." The song comes from the soundtrack for "50 Shades of Grey" sequel, "Fifty Shades Darker."

Swift posted a video to her official YouTube channel Wednesday. It shows her with a friend, model Gig Hadid, singing along to a verse.

"First time listening to it on the radio," Swift says at the start of the clip. "I've never heard it before."

Fans were excited to see the new post on her channel, which many said was reminiscent of her video blogs she used to post, the last of which appears to have been shared two years ago.