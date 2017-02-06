Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Nicole Moschella

Courtesy of Rare.us

Thanks to the magic of television, Lady Gaga was able to trick viewers at home into believing she jumped from the roof of the NRG Stadium during the Super Bowl halftime show.

>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here

>> PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2017 halftime show with Lady Gaga

>> Super Bowl 2017 halftime: Lady Gaga brings drones, LGBT message



According to TMZ, Gaga performed the death-defying stunt ahead of her real performance and the pre-recorded footage of her flying down to the stage was aired for viewers at home.

At the stadium, Gaga was already suspended over the middle of the stadium when cameras picked up the shot, which can be seen in a video recording from an audience member. Still, she did not use a stunt double.

So, she didn’t do it live, but the fact that she did it at all has generated lots of attention.

Watch the video at TMZ.