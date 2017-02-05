Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Live Video

Hawks CEO Steven R. Koonin in our Live Lounge

    Updated: 11:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 | Posted: 11:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

    Super Bowl 2017: Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, Chrissy Teigen and more take to social media

    Usher at Super Bowl 51
    Usher poses for photos before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    HOUSTON —

    Samuel L. Jackson, Usher, Chrissy Teigen and other stars posted their experiences at Super Bowl LI on social media.

    >> For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here

    Take a look at their posts below:

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     