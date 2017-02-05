Super Bowl 2017: Lady Gaga poses at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga poses on the field before Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Before Lady Gaga takes the Super Bowl LI halftime show by storm, she spent some down time before the big game on the field at NRG Stadium Sunday in Houston.

In true Gaga fashion, the pop star struck some dramatic poses in a black skirt, black blouse, sunglasses and black pumps.

Take a look at the photos below: