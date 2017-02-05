Super Bowl 2017 halftime: Lady Gaga brings drones, LGBT message

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella

Courtesy of Rare.us

Lady Gaga completely blew us away with an incredible Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl halftime show.

Gaga started the performance with an aerial shot starting out on the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, singing a beautiful rendition of "God Bless America" against a backdrop of drones with red and blue lights. To kick the performance into high gear, Gaga jumped from the roof and was lowered to the main stage.

>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here

>> PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2017 halftime show with Lady Gaga

She included all of her hits including "Poker Face," during which she performed several aerial stunts and pumped up the crowd.

She went on many to perform several of her other hits including "Born This Way," one of her songs that was written to be an anthem for the LGBT community.

Mother Monster looked stunning in a sparkly one-piece and knee-high boots throughout her high-powered, 13-minute performance. During her rendition of "Just Dance," Gaga grabbed an electric keyboard and threw on an impressive gold-studded jacket before taking the dance party into the crowd.

>> Super Bowl 2017: Lady Gaga says she's performing solo

Halfway through the performance, Gaga took things down a notch with a gorgeous performance of "Million Reasons." During the song, Gaga looked over into the audience and gave her dad a special shoutout.

But she wasn’t finished yet. Gaga made an incredibly fast costume change into a super sexy football-inspired sparkly ensemble that showed off her banging body for her rendition of "Bad Romance." As she performed, the audience glowed in red and blue while she and her backup dancers shined in white. It was a nice, patriotic touch.

>> PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2017

Ahead of the performance, Gaga took to Instagram to clear up rumors that she was going to bring a surprise guest out onstage during the performance.

"I want to say thank you to my fans for cheering me on all these years. There will not be any guest performers tonight, I’m doing these 13 minutes solo! I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit of our fan base," she wrote alongside the cartoon image of herself.

She went on to dedicate the performance to a special group of people.

"To that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance. This is for you. It is also for those whose hearts and minds have opened to our message," she wrote. "Thank you for believing in us so we could be here today little monsters this is YOUR stage. And I’m gonna leave my heart on it so you never forget it. Let’s do this. Xoxo Love, Gaga p.s I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!"

Of course, no halftime show is complete without an epic mic drop. Gaga did that and caught a football before jumping off the stage.

This performance was definitely one for the history books. Watch the full show below: