Updated: 3:19 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
"Moonlight" was the big winner of Sunday's Academy Awards, but a misread winner for the Best Picture category by presenter Faye Dunaway initially called "La La Land" as the winner.
The coming-of-age movie centered on a black boy named Chiron, who grows up in Miami and struggles to accept his sexuality.
Unfortunately, the win was partially overshadowed by the mishap, which co-star Naomie Harris expressed disappointment about backstage, according to the Los Angeles Times.
"I'm not gonna say I think it's a great thing we won this way," Harris told the newspaper at the Governors Ball. "I think it would have been great to have a (typical) moment. Let's not forget what happened: This tiny, $1.5-million movie won best picture. And the night turned out to be incredibly varied with the winners. That's all a good thing."
A New York Times transcript of the mishap showed "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins was shocked, but took some time to acknowledge 'La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz for pointing out the error and telling the cast and crew of "Moonlight" that they did in fact win Best Picture.
"Very clearly, even in my dreams, this could not be true. But to hell with dreams — I’m done with it, because this is true. Oh, my goodness," Jenkins said. "I have to say -- and it is true, it’s not fake -- we’ve been on the road with ('La La Land') for so long, and that was so gracious, so generous of them. My love to 'La La Land.' My love to everybody."
People reported that co-executive producer Adele Romanski expressed similar sentiments:
"I think I hope even more than that it’s inspiring to people -- little black boys and brown girls and other folks watching at home who feel marginalized and take some inspiration from seeing this beautiful group of artists held by this amazing talent, my friend Barry Jenkins standing up on here on this stage accepting this top honor."
Jenkins added, "You know, there was a time when I thought this movie was impossible, because I couldn’t bring it to fruition. I couldn’t bring myself to tell another story. And so everybody behind me on this stage said, No, that is not acceptable. So I just want to thank everybody up here behind me. Everybody out there in that room. Because we didn’t do this. You guys chose us. Thank you for the choice. I appreciate it. Much love."
On Monday, Jenkins told "CBS This Morning" that the mishap complicated things.
"I don’t know if it diminished the celebration for us; it just made it much more complicated," Jenkins said. "I think the celebration is bound up now between our film and ‘La La Land’ and the Academy in a very complicated way."
"It was difficult to say all the thank-yous we had to say, but at the same time, it showed the camaraderie and love we have for both of the films," McCraney said.
Watch video of the acceptance speeches below.
#Oscars: After one massive mistake, watch the 'Moonlight' team accept the award for Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/ttGZduh5Jp— Hollywood Reporter (@THR)#Oscars: After one massive mistake, watch the 'Moonlight' team accept the award for Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/ttGZduh5Jp— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017
