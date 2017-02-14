Ricki Lake says ex-husband, who had bipolar disorder, has died

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
By Carlin Becker
LOS ANGELES —
In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, actress Ricki Lake announced that her ex-husband, Christian Evans, who battled bipolar disorder, has died.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed," Lake, who was married to Evans for three years, wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the two of them looking into each other’s eyes and smiling. "The world didn’t understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder."
She went on to describe how much Evans meant to her and how difficult losing a loved one to mental illness can be.
"For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you. I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him," she continued. "He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free. Rest in peace, my love."
A post shared by Ricki Lake (@rickilake) on
Lake got engaged to Evans, who was a jewelry designer, in 2011, and the pair eloped in 2012. They separated in 2014, however, and filed for divorce shortly after, due to irreconcilable differences. Despite it all, it’s clear Lake continued to think very highly of him and cherished him until the very end.
