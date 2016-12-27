Report says rapper T.I., Tiny divorcing

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 | Posted: 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA —
On Dec. 23, rapper-actor T.I. made some holiday visits to a children’s hospital and a halfway house where he was once in custody – without a mention that his marriage could be over.
According to celebrity gossip site TMZ, T.I.'s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, has filed for divorce, citing court documents posted by the Dirty.com.
Us Weekly, citing an unnamed source, confirmed the news, saying Cottle filed Dec. 7.
T.I. and Tiny, who have been together since 2001 and were married in 2010, have three children together: Clifford "King" Joseph Harris III, Major Philant Harris and Heiress Harris.
Us Weekly reported that Cottle had been seen at Mariah Carey's Halloween party with boxer Floyd Mayweather, who reportedly does not get along with T.I.
T.I. has not yet responded.
Weekdays 4:30a – 9a with live team coverage of the top stories
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}