Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 | Posted: 11:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Rare.us
Celine Dion has reportedly declined President-elect Donald Trump’s invitation to perform at his inauguration ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20, in Washington, D.C.
According to TheWrap, Trump, 70, and his team were unable to secure a booking with the 48-year-old French-Canadian superstar. She has a previously scheduled concert date in Las Vegas on Inauguration Day.
Related: 'America's Got Talent' star Jackie Evancho to sing national anthem at Trump inauguration
A source told the website that Trump’s friend Steve Wynn promised to get the "My Heart Will Go On" singer on board but failed.
Garth Brooks also declined an invitation to perform at Trump’s inauguration, according to TheWrap, after Wynn also tried to get the country singer for the event. The outlet also reported that opera star Andrea Bocelli originally agreed to perform, but ultimately changed his mind after feeling pressure from fans.
So far, the only performer confirmed to participate is "America’s Got Talent" season five runner-up Jackie Evancho . The 16-year-old, will sing the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}