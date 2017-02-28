Lady Gaga to replace Beyonce as Coachella headliner

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 10:41 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Since announcing her pregnancy with twins, Beyonce has bowed out of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival as the headliner for the April 15 and 22 shows.
The singer stepped down from the headlining spot "following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months," according to a Thursday statement from Beyonce's entertainment and management company Parkwood Entertainment and Goldenvoice.
According to Billboard, Lady Gaga will be performing in her place.
"Officials with festival organizers Goldenvoice and AEG Live are finalizing plans to bring Gaga's huge stage production to Coachella and will make the announcement in the coming days," Billboard reported, citing unnamed sources.
Related: Beyonce no longer performing at Coachella
E! News reported that Lady Gaga confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday night, sharing an updated poster for the festival.
"Let's party in the desert!" she wrote.
">March 1, 2017
Let's party in the desert!pic.twitter.com/2SYOv7TscF— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga)pic.twitter.com/2SYOv7TscF— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) March 1, 2017
Let's party in the desert! 🌴✌️🎤
The news means Gaga will be the first woman to do so at the festival since Björk in 2007.
Beyonce is scheduled to headline Coachella in 2018. Her due date for this year is not publicly known.
In early February, Gaga performed at the Super Bowl LI halftime show. Her Joanne World Tour starts Aug. 1. in Vancouver, Canada.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}