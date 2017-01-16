Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
BALTIMORE —
Pop star Lady Gaga is weeks away from headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but one report says she won't be able to talk about the election or President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated as president by the time of the show.
According to Entertainment Tonight, citing an unnamed source, Gaga will not be allowed to talk about politics,
"Lady Gaga was told by the NFL that she cannot say anything or bring anything up about the election, or mention Donald Trump," the source said.
The singer publicly expressed support for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton ahead of the election. She also joined protests outside of Trump Tower the day after the election.
What is also not being discussed is Gaga's performance, which, according to gossip site Page Six, includes the eccentric artists singing from the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium.
What is for certain is that Gaga is practicing for her performance in a tent in her backyard in Los Angeles, according to a post on her Instagram page.
"SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun," Gaga said in the photo's caption. "We built a tent in my backyard with a dance floor to practice."
The Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
