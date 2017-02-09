Report: George and Amal Clooney to welcome twins in the summer

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:58 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 | Posted: 5:58 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Twins may be on the way for George Clooney.
The actor and his wife Amal Clooney, a lawyer with specialties in international law and human rights, are reportedly expecting twins.
Amal Clooney "let everyone in both families know quietly,” an unnamed source told People. "They’re all very happy."
Entertainment Tonight reported that "The Talk" co-host Julie Chen said the Clooneys are expecting twins. She also revealed a due date, although news of a pregnancy has not been confirmed by representatives for the couple.
Related: Beyonce, Jay Z expecting twins
"Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting is that the twins are due this June," Chen said Thursday.
Celebrity parents welcoming twins are in the news as of late. On Feb. 1, Beyonce announced in an Instagram post that she, her husband Jay Z and 5-year old daughter Blue's family "will be growing by two." That photo has become the most liked Instagram photo of all time with more than 10 million likes.
Related: Madonna adopts twin girls from Malawi
Madonna adopted 4-year-old twin girls from the African country of Malawi and confirmed the news Wednesday.
George and Amal Clooney have been married since 2014.
