Updated: 8:33 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 | Posted: 8:33 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Rare.us
NEW YORK —
Bob Harper was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack recently.
According to celebrity gossip site TMZ, Harper was working out in a New York gym two weeks ago when he collapsed. Fortunately, there was a doctor in the gym at the same time who was able to perform CPR and used paddles to keep him alive.
Harper was later taken to a hospital and claims that he was in a coma for two days. TMZ said he was hospitalized for eight days and has remained in New York since the incident. His doctors have reportedly not cleared him to fly and return to his home in Los Angeles.
He told the tabloid that he is improving and, for now, his only exercise is limited walking.
The host also said that heart attacks run in his family and that his mother died from a heart attack, according to TMZ.
