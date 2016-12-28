Follow us on

Updated: 8:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | Posted: 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Actress Debbie Reynolds dies after being rushed to hospital

Debbie Reynolds photo
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years gallery
Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

A day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, actress Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday after being  rushed to a hospital, her son, Todd Fisher, confirmed to Variety.

"She missed her daughter and wanted to very much be with her and she had discussed some other things," Todd Fisher told Entertainment Tonight. "She had been very strong the last several days. (There was) enormous stress on her, obviously, and this morning, she said those words to me and 15 minutes later she had a stroke and virtually left."

TMZ reported Wednesday afternoon that Reynolds, 84, was at her son Todd Fisher's Los Angeles house discussing funeral plans for her daughter, Carrie Fisher. Fisher died Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest Friday on a United Airlines flight. 

Fisher told KABC his mother was "not OK" after being taken to the hospital.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart told The Associated Press a woman was transported from a Los Angeles home by paramedics Wednesday in fair to serious condition.

Actress Joely Fisher, half-sister to Reynolds' children, wished her well in a tweet.

Reynolds was Hollywood royalty for decades, making her film debut in "June Bride" in 1948. She notably starred alongside Gene Kelly in "Singin' in he Rain" in 1952 when she was 19 years old.

