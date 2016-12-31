Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star scares off trespassers by waving gun

View Larger
kenya moore
gfx
"Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore whipped out a gun on what appeared to be two men and one woman after she spotted them trespassing at her home, according to her Instagram page. (Photo: Screengrab via Kenya Moore/Instagram)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Kimberly Richardson

WSBTV.com

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. —

"Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore whipped out a gun on what appeared to be two men and one woman after she spotted them trespassing at her home, according to her Instagram page. 

All this was captured on her security cameras on Friday.

“I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself,” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t care if I’m on TV. What if 3 strangers banged on your front door… two of them are grown men wearing dark clothing knowing they could only get to you by jumping fences or trespassing onto properties and mine?”

She wants the strangers identified, and provides an email and a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to them: mooremanor2016@gmail.com.

Moore wrote on Instagram that the strangers were driving a white car, and the female was recording on her phone.

“It is never OK to violate anyone this way,” Moore wrote. “It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted.”

Moore has lived in her Sandy Springs home for several months after purchasing the foreclosed home in 2015 and renovating it.

$1000 REWARD if you can identify any of these 3 individuals of criminally trespassed on my property yesterday. These are the first screenshots but my security is pulling the footage from other cameras. They climbed over a wall in order to circumvent my security gates and wall being bricked. Please email: mooremanor2016@gmail.com. They were driving a white car The female was recording on her phone the entire time. They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1000 each It is never ok to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted. #nottoday #receipts #mooremanor

A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

People are crazy AF!

A video posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

Atlanta's Morning News Team

Atlanta's Morning News with Scott Slade

Weekdays 4:30a – 9a with live team coverage of the top stories

 
 