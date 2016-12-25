Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

GRIDLOCK ALERT: I-285/wb (outer loop) before Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. (exit 30) with a crash.

    Posted: 10:31 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

    Rapper Troy Ave shot on way to Christmas dinner

    New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection
    FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2014, file photo, Troy Ave performs at "Christmas in Brooklyn" at the Barclays Center in New York's Brooklyn borough. Authorities said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, that rapper Troy Ave has been shot while sitting in his car at a Brooklyn intersection. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Jared Leone

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK —

    Rapper Troy Ave was shot twice Sunday in New York's Brooklyn borough while he was driving to Christmas dinner, his attorney said.

    Bullets hit Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, in his arm and grazed his head while he was sitting in a red Maserati, police said.

    “Troy Ave was targeted again... on Christmas,” his attorney Scott E. Leemon said in a statement, the New York Post reported. “In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times. Thankfully, he will survive the second attempt on his life. As we have said from the beginning -- he is a victim. We pray for his speedy recovery.”

    >> Read more trending stories

    Leemon said Ave is in stable condition.

    Police are still investigating and have not released a description or other information about the shooter.

    Ave was involved in a shooting incident that left him injured and one of his body guards dead during a T.I. concert in New York earlier in the year, according to the Post. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and weapons possessions charges. He spent six weeks in jail before being released on $500,000 bail in July.

    He has claimed self-defense in the incident and called it a calculated hit.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

    On-Air

    Atlanta's Morning News Team

    Atlanta's Morning News with Scott Slade

    Weekdays 4:30a – 9a with live team coverage of the top stories

     
     