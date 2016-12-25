Rapper Troy Ave shot on way to Christmas dinner

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2014, file photo, Troy Ave performs at "Christmas in Brooklyn" at the Barclays Center in New York's Brooklyn borough. Authorities said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, that rapper Troy Ave has been shot while sitting in his car at a Brooklyn intersection. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rapper Troy Ave was shot twice Sunday in New York's Brooklyn borough while he was driving to Christmas dinner, his attorney said.

Bullets hit Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, in his arm and grazed his head while he was sitting in a red Maserati, police said.

“Troy Ave was targeted again... on Christmas,” his attorney Scott E. Leemon said in a statement, the New York Post reported. “In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times. Thankfully, he will survive the second attempt on his life. As we have said from the beginning -- he is a victim. We pray for his speedy recovery.”

Leemon said Ave is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating and have not released a description or other information about the shooter.

Ave was involved in a shooting incident that left him injured and one of his body guards dead during a T.I. concert in New York earlier in the year, according to the Post. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and weapons possessions charges. He spent six weeks in jail before being released on $500,000 bail in July.

He has claimed self-defense in the incident and called it a calculated hit.