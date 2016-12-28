Follow us on

Updated: 10:31 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Pink welcomes second child into the world with precious photo

Singer Pink
On Wednesday, Pink shared some very exciting news.

The 37-year-old music artist announced that she and her husband Carey Hart, 41, welcomed their second child, Jameson Moon Hart, into the world on Monday.

Pink later shared a photo of her newborn son and Hart with the caption, “I love my baby daddy.”

Related: Pink announces pregnancy with baby no. 2

Pink first announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Nov. 11, with a photo of her and her 5-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart.

Congrats, Pink!

