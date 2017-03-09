Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 | Posted: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Rare.us
People have been questioning Nicole Kidman ever since she was caught doing a "seal clap" at the Oscars. Now we finally have answers!
E News reported that the actress decided to answer everyone head on without coming up with a lame excuse. As you may have guessed, the borrowed jewelry on her hands was to blame.
"It was really awkward! I was like, 'Gosh, I want to clap.' I don't want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? 'Why isn't Nicole clapping?'" Kidman said on Australia's "Kyle and Jackie O Show" Wednesday.
Kidman was wearing a 119 carat Harry Winston ring when she was caught with the awkward clap.
Related: Oscars 2017: 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture after 'La La Land' mistakenly announced
"It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own," she said. "It was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it. It's like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?"
Of course, Kidman had a front row seat for the Best Picture mistake and shared her reaction.
"It was bizarre. I wasn't sure what was going on. No one in the audience was. Then there was some shuffling, envelopes -- and people rushing onstage. I was like, 'What is going on?' I thought someone wasn't well and then I saw people's faces dropping," Kidman said.
Seems like all of the audience's reactions were genuine.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}