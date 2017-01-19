WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 10: Actor Miguel Ferrer arrives at the CBS, CW, Showtime Summer TCA Party at Pacific Design Center on August 10, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. Ferrer died January 19, 2017 at age 61. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Actor Miguel Ferrer, who starred in the TV shows "NCIS: Los Angeles” and "Crossing Jordan," in addition to the film "RoboCop" and doing voiceover work in "The Lion King II," has died at age 61 Thursday, Variety reported.

Ferrer had been battling cancer.

"Today, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' lost a beloved family member," showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. "Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart."

Ferrer played Owen Granger on the show since 2012. He was the son of the late musician José Ferrer and late Hollywood actress Rosemary Clooney and cousin to actor George Clooney.

George Clooney released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on his cousin's death:

Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.

Deadline Hollywood reported that Ferrer had a breakout Hollywood role in the 1987 film "RoboCop" as the creator of the title character.

Ferrer is survived by his wife, Lori Weintraub and sons Lukas and Rafael.