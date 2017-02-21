Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr reunite in studio

Sir Paul McCartney (L) and inductee Ringo Starr perform onstage during the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The two surviving members of the Beatles came together in a studio on Sunday for their first recording session together in seven years, according to a social media post from drummer Ringo Starr.

"Thanks for coming over, man, and playing great bass," Starr wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself laughing with Paul McCartney. "I love you, man. Peace and love."

">February 20, 2017

Starr's publicist confirmed to Billboard that McCartney was in the studio to contribute to Starr's upcoming album. The album is set for release this year, although no date has been announced, the site reported.

Starr also shared an image of the pair posing with Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, Starr's brother-in-law.

"What a day I'm having," he wrote.

">February 20, 2017

Starr shared the photos just days after TMZ reported that McCartney, Starr, Walsh, actor Tom Hanks and musician Dave Grohl went to dinner together in Santa Monica.

Starr and McCartney last collaborated on the drummer's 2010 LP "Y Not," according to Rolling Stone. McCartney sings on the song "Walk With You" and plays bass on "Peace Dream."