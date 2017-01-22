Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TEXARKANA —
Fans of Madonna in one Texas town will have to turn the dial if they want to hear the pop icon’s songs on the radio.
HITS 105 in Texarkana has issued a ban on all Madonna songs for the indefinite future, in response to the singer’s controversial comments at the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday. Radio station management said in a media release that the issue to ban Madonna from its airwaves was not a matter of politics but patriotism. “It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments,” station management said in their statement.
Madonna received criticism for her profanity-filled speech at the march, in which she said, “Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair.” Madonna went on to clarify and defend her remarks, according to The Associated Press, saying that she doesn't promote violence, and people should listen to her speech "in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context."
