List: Grammy Award winners

Posted: 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Here is the list of winners from Sunday's 59th Grammy Awards:
Best Urban Contemporary Album: "Lemonade" by Beyonce.
Best Country Solo Performance: "My Church" by Maren Morris
Best Rock Song: "Blackstar" by David Bowie, songwriter
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots
Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Hello,” by Adele
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin”
Best Pop Vocal Album: “25” by Adele
Best Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down” by The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Culcha Vulcha” by Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance: “Blackstar” by David Bowie
Best Metal Performance: “Dystopia” by Megadeth
Best Rock Album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty” by Cage the Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album: “Blackstar” by David Bowie
Best R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky” by Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Angel” by Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song: “Lake by the Ocean” by Hod David & Musze
Best R&B Album: “Lalah Hathaway Live” by Lalah Hathaway
Best Rap Performance: “No Problem” by Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Best Rap/Sung Performance: “Hotline Bling” by Drake
Best Rap Song: “Hotline Bling” by Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “Jolene” by Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton
Best Country Song: “Humble and Kind” by Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
Best Country Album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” by Sturgill Simpson
Best New Age Album: “White Sun II” by White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by John Schofield
Best Jazz Vocal Album: “Take Me to the Alley” by Gregory Porter
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: “Country for Old Men” by John Scofield
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: “Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom” by Ted Nash Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: “Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac” by Chuco Valdes
Best Gospel Performance/Song: “God Provides” by Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “Thy Will” by Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters
Best Gospel Album: “Losing My Religion” by Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Love Remains” by Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Best Roots Gospel Album: “Hymns” by Joey+Rory
Best Latin Pop Album: “Un Besito Mas” by Jesse & Joey
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: “iLevitable” by ile
Best Regional Mexican Music Album: “Un Azteca en el Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)” by Vicente Fernandez
Best Tropical Latin Album: “Donde Están?” by Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo
Best American Roots Performance: “House of Mercy” by Sarah Jarosz
Best American Roots Song: “Kid Sister” by Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)
Best Americana Album: “This is Where I Live” by William Bell
Best Bluegrass Album: “Coming Home” by O’Connor Band with Mark O’Connor
Best Traditional Blues Album: “Porcupine Meat” by Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album: “The Last Days of Oakland” by Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album: “Undercurrent” by Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album: “E Walea” by Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album: “Ziggy Marley” by Ziggy Marley
Best World Music Album: “Sing Me Home” by Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Best Children’s Album: “Infinity Plus One” by Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Best Spoken Word Album: “In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox” by Carol Burnett
Best Comedy Album: “Talking Over Clapping” by Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theater Album: “The Color Purple” by Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Miles Ahead” by Miles Davis & Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” by John Williams, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media: “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters
Best Instrumental Composition: “Spoken at Midnight” by Ted Nash, composer
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: “You and I” by Jacob Collier, arranger
Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals: “Flintstones” by Jacob Collier, arranger
Best Recording Package: “Blackstar” by Jonathan Barnbrook, art director
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: “Edith Piaf 1915-2015” by Gérard Lo Monaco, art director
Best Album Notes: “Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along” by Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers
Best Historical Album: “The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)” by Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: “Blackstar” by David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony
Visconti, engineers
Producer of the Year: Greg Kurstin
Best Remixed Recording: “Tearing Me Up” (Rac Remix) by André Allen Anjos, Remixer (Bob Moses)
Best Surround Sound Album: “Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement”
Best Engineered Album, Classical: “Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles” by Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers
Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance: “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow” – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9
Best Opera Recording: “Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles”
Best Choral Performance: “Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Vol. 1”
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Steve Reich” by Third Coast Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: "Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway"
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: “Schumann & Berg” and “Shakespeare Songs” (tie)
Best Classical Compendium: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway”; “American Gothic”; “Once Upon A Castle”
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway” by Michael Daugherty
Best Music Video: “Formation,” Beyonce
Best Music Film: “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years”
