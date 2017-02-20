Rocker Bruce Springsteen thrills a young Australian concert goer by bringing him on stage to perform a song with the Boss and the E Street Band.

Rocker Bruce Springsteen gave an Australian teenager the thrill of a lifetime when the Boss invited him onstage to perform a song with the band, and he stole the show Thursday night at a concert in Brisbane.

Nathan Testa, 14, was holding up a sign that said he skipped school to be there and wanted to perform “Growin’ Up,” a hit song from Springsteen’s 1973 debut album “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.”

The Boss, 67, noticed the sign and asked Testa if he knew the song. When the teen responded that he did, Springsteen brought him up onstage to play, and Testa did not disappoint, playing the song and sharing a mic with the rocker.

The legendary musician also gave the boy a few pointers on how to look like a rock star onstage.

“When I was your age, I bought my first guitar, and I realized it wasn’t how well you played it, but how good you looked doing it,” he said.

“So I go in front of the mirror trying out different poses.”

As it turns out, though, Testa has been onstage with Springsteen before. When he was 11, he did the same thing, the Courier-Mail reported. He held a sign up at a concert asking the Boss to perform a song and Springsteen brought him up to play “Waitin’ on a Sunny Day.”