Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Bonnaroo 2017 lineup announced

Bonnaroo
Andrew Jorgensen/Bonnaroo
Bonnaroo

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MANCHESTER, Tenn. —

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced its 2017 lineup.

U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd are among the headliners for the annual festival, which takes place June 8-11 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee.

Festival organizers announced the 2017 lineup on Wednesday.

>> Read more trending stories 

">January 11, 2017

U2 will be performing its 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree," in its entirety at Bonnaroo and during the band's summer stadium tour. 

Other artists set to perform during the four-day event include Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Margo Price and Major Lazer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

Mark Arum

Mark Arum

He has been a member of Triple Team Traffic since 1997 and currently hosts a show weekdays from 7-9PM on WSB.

 
 