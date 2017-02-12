Beyonce, Bowie win early Grammys

By Bob D'Angelo

Singer Beyonce was an early winner at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, winning in best music video category to take her 21st Grammy. Meanwhile, the late David Bowie won an award for his final album, beating out Prince in the best engineered album, non-classical category.

The honors were awarded during Sunday’s pre-telecast ceremony.

Beyonce won for the hit "Formation," but lost best music film ("Lemonade") to the Ron Howard-directed "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years." Bowie won best engineered album, non-classical as one of the engineers listed on "Blackstar," released days after he died of cancer last year.

Justin Timberlake also won an early award for "Can't Stop the Feeling in the best song written for visual media category. His No.1 hit is from the "Trolls" soundtrack.

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott won two Grammys in the Christian category for the album she recorded with her family.

Actor Don Cheadle won for best compilation soundtrack for visual media for "Miles Ahead," where he is credited as a compilation producer; comedian Carol Burnett won the best spoken word album Grammy.

"The Color Purple" won best musical theater album. Kirk Franklin won two awards, including best gospel album and gospel performance/song for writing "God Provides"