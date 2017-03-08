MTV alters logo for International Women's Day

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | Posted: 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The "M" in "MTV" is a "W" today in solidarity with International Women's Day, CNN reported.
The commemorative day is celebrated March 8 every year celebrating the women's right's movement.
This year, the day has made headlines as organizers behind the Women's March in January, on the weekend after President Donald Trump's inauguration pledged to join a "one-day demonstration of economic solidarity," called "Day Without a Woman."
NPR reported that the campaign calls for women to take the day off from working and only shop at businesses owned by minorities and women.
The Viacom-owned network appears to be participating in that strike. It has stopped running its Twitter account, with a message saying, "A woman runs this account & she’s striking today. All posts have been scheduled," with a link to MTV's website about the strike.
VH1 and MTV News also have altered logos and social media images for the day.
">March 8, 2017
A woman runs this account & she's striking today. All posts have been scheduled. Find out more at https://t.co/ptJV1j1hF6#DayWithoutAWomanpic.twitter.com/0ebDR46MLb— MTV (@MTV)https://t.co/ptJV1j1hF6#DayWithoutAWomanpic.twitter.com/0ebDR46MLb— MTV (@MTV) March 8, 2017
A woman runs this account & she’s striking today. All posts have been scheduled. Find out more at
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}