Storm Troopers arrive for the screening of 'Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones' May 12, 2002 in New York City. The Children's Aid Society benefit screening took place at the Tribeca Film Festival on the festival's last day. The film opens May 16, 2002 nationwide.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The brains behind the "Scary Movie" franchise has it's targets set on a galaxy far, far away.

Jason Friedberg and Aaron Setzer have announced their latest film parody: "Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens the Last Jedi Who Went Rogue."

The Hollywood Reporter announced that, while the film is still in the planning stages, it will begin shooting this fall.

Friedberg and Seltzer wrote "Scary Movie," as well as wrote and directed "Disaster Movie," "Vampires Suck" and "Best Night Ever."

"Star Worlds" is a second project under a deal between Covert Media and Broken Road Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The first project is "Resurface," which is being billed as an underwater action thriller.