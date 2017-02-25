Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:08 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group
The 2017 Academy Awards – the crowning jewel in Hollywood’s annual self-congratulatory tour of award shows – is set for Sunday.
With nine films up for the Oscar for Best Picture, the favorite seems to be “La La Land,” the homage to Hollywood’s era of love story musicals. The movie is up for 14 Oscars, Best Picture and lead actor and actress nominations included.
However, the night may likely be remembered more for its political slant then for the awards handed out, if other award shows this year are any indication.
Here are the specifics on the show – the time, channel and where it is being live-streamed.
What time: The show begins at 8:30 p.m. The red carpet coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 2.
Where is it being held: The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
What channel: WSB-TV will broadcast the show live.
Live-stream: You can watch the awards ceremony on your phone or on other devices by going to abc.com or by using the ABC app.
The host: Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony. It’s his first time. “Yes, I am hosting the Oscars. This is not a prank,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host tweeted shortly after the news was announced in December. “And if it is, my revenge on @TheAcademy will be terrible& sweet. Thx to @alsformalwear.”
Handing out the awards: Samuel L. Jackson, Kate McKinnon, Amy Adams, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron are among the presenters at Sunday’s ceremony.
Performances: Among the performers set for the show are Sting, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Justin Timberlake.
Oscar nominations: Below is a list of Oscar nominations.
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
DIRECTING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
FILM EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from La La Land
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"Can’t Stop The Feeling" from Trolls
Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
"City Of Stars" from La La Land
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"The Empty Chair" from Jim: The James Foley Story
Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
"How Far I’ll Go" from Moana
Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
