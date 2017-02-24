Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Live Audio

The daily White House briefing with Sean Spicer

    Posted: 11:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

    Most Americans have no idea who's up for an Oscar this year

    Related

    View Larger
    The Oscars photo
    Christopher Polk
    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: An Oscar Statue inside The Oscars Greenroom, Designed By Rolex at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

    Movie Awards Headlines

    More

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Jennifer Brett

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    And the Oscar goes to ... um, you know, that movie, with that guy, about that thing...

    That's how the average American might hand over the hardware come trophy time this Sunday. A National Research Group poll conducted for the Hollywood Reporter found that 60 percent of Americans polled in early February could not name a single best-picture nominee. But 70 percent plan to watch the awards show, airing at 7 p.m. on ABC, anyway.

    >> Read more trending stories

    The poll surveyed 800 people, half of whom voted for Hillary Clinton and half of whom voted for Donald Trump in November's election, to ensure a balanced representation.

    >> Related: The Oscars 2017: Complete list of nominees

    "On average, Clinton fans were slightly more cinema-aware and were more likely to have seen the nominated films," the Hollywood Reporter noted.

    To refresh your memory, the nominees are "Arrival," "La La Land," "Moonlight," "Fences," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Manchester by the Sea" and "Lion."

    >> Related: 2017 Oscars: Two-sentence summaries of every Best Picture nominee

    Judging from buzz and other awards leading up to the Oscars it looks like "Moonlight," and "La La Land" are the favored contenders.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     