Most Americans have no idea who's up for an Oscar this year

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

And the Oscar goes to ... um, you know, that movie, with that guy, about that thing...

That's how the average American might hand over the hardware come trophy time this Sunday. A National Research Group poll conducted for the Hollywood Reporter found that 60 percent of Americans polled in early February could not name a single best-picture nominee. But 70 percent plan to watch the awards show, airing at 7 p.m. on ABC, anyway.

The poll surveyed 800 people, half of whom voted for Hillary Clinton and half of whom voted for Donald Trump in November's election, to ensure a balanced representation.

"On average, Clinton fans were slightly more cinema-aware and were more likely to have seen the nominated films," the Hollywood Reporter noted.

To refresh your memory, the nominees are "Arrival," "La La Land," "Moonlight," "Fences," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Manchester by the Sea" and "Lion."

Judging from buzz and other awards leading up to the Oscars it looks like "Moonlight," and "La La Land" are the favored contenders.