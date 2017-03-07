This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast." (Disney via AP)

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Disney’s new “Beauty and the Beast” movie is already setting records, and it hasn’t even opened yet.

The new live-action reboot of the fairy tale classic, starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast, is breaking records in advance ticket sales and is now the fastest-selling family film in history, according to online ticket seller Fandango.

It’s beating “Finding Dory,” the previous family film record holder in advance ticket sales, Fandango reported, and could boast a $120 million opening weekend, if the pace of presales continues.

“‘Beauty’ is a beast in presales, and I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s looking bigger than most Disney live-action adaptations, like ‘The Jungle Book,’ ‘Cinderella’ or ‘Maleficent.’”

Davis also said the film’s presales are rivaling those of a superhero action movies like “Captain America: Civil War.

But the movie is also stirring up some controversy. Disney recently revealed that villain Gaston’s sidekick La Fou is gay, prompting a theater in Alabama to ban the movie remake.

The movie’s cast of heavy hitters also includes Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellan, Kevin Kline, Luke Evans and Stanley Tucci.

The film opens in theaters on March 17.