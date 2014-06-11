Atlanta-filmed movie up for Best Picture Oscar

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:47 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
“Hidden Figures” is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year – and now it can add best picture nominee to its long list of accolades.
The movie, set in Hampton, Virginia, was actually filmed in metro Atlanta, at locations including downtown Canton, East Point and the Morehouse College campus, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Jennifer Brett.
"Hidden Figures" is about a team of African American women working at NASA in the 1960s who helped launch the program's first successful space missions.
Octavia Spencer was nominated for best supporting actress in her role in the film. The movie also earned a best writing (adapted screenplay) nomination.
Here are some of the locations "Hidden Figures" filmed, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
