Actor Bill Paxton of 'Aliens', 'Titanic' fame dead at 61

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Bill Paxton of "Aliens" and "Titanic" movie fame, has died from complications from surgery, according to TMZ.

Paxton was 61 years old and had starred in a string of movie hits over his long career, including "Twister" and "Hatfield and McCoys."

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the family said in a statement reported by TMZ.

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

He leaves behind two children and his wife of 30 years Louise Newbury.

The actor was born in Fort Worth, Texas in May of 1955. He made his film debut in Roger Corman’s 1975 film “Crazy Mama,” according to IMdB. He had a small role in the 1981 cult classic “Stripes” and went on over the next three decades to act in such movies as “The Terminator,” “Near Dark,” “Weird Science,” “Tombstone,” and True Lies.”