'Moonlight' director and writer Barry Jenkins, nominated for multiple Oscars, could be the first African American to win for Best Director. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Barry Jenkins, the writer and director of the critically acclaimed film "Moonlight," is nominated for multiple Academy Awards, according to the nominations announcement Tuesday.

>> Read more trending stories

The Huffington Post reported that Jenkins is nominated in the categories of best director, best adapted screenplay and best picture for his work on the coming-of-age film based on the play "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue." The film focuses on young black man named Chiron as he grows up and comes to terms with his sexuality.

If Jenkins wins the award for best director, he would be the first African-American in history to do so, according to CBS News.

Jenkins is the fourth black man to be nominated in the category. Past nominees include John Singleton in 1992 for "Boyz n the Hood," Lee Daniels in 2010 for "Precious," and Steve McQueen in 2013 for "12 Years a Slave."

Jenkins tweeted a reaction to the nominations from Amsterdam:

">January 24, 2017

The Oscars will be presented on Feb.26.