Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 6:28 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 | Posted: 6:28 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The late pop singer Michael Jackson's former compound, known as Neverland Ranch, is for sale again.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the property, renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch, is on the market at a heavily cut price.
In 2016, it was listed for $100 million. The new listing has the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, California, for sale at $67 million.
Rolling Stone reported that the singer bought the property in 1987 and it contained attractions, including amusement park rides and a petting zoo.
The Associated Press reported that the estate contains a firehouse, a barn, a movie theater and a dance studio.
The singer stopped living at the estate during his 2005 child molestation trial in which he was aquitted.
Reuters reported that Jackson sold the estate to investment firm Colony Capital $22.5 million in 2008 after having financial issues.
The property was slowly redeveloped after Jackson's 2009 death by the firm and renamed, although photos show the Neverland moniker in the decorated garden in front of the main house.
The listing, from Joyce Rey, does not mention Jackson directly.
