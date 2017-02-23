The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

McDonald’s USA announced Feb. 15 that they would be giving away some super high-tech limited edition straws for customers who purchase a chocolate Shamrock Shake.

The "probably-more-revolutionary-than-actually-needed" Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal -- or STRAW --was designed by San Francisco-bases design studio JACE and Massachusetts-based NK Labs.

According to Forbes, the high-tech straw is meant to deliver an ideal flavor ratio of 50 percent chocolate and 50 percent mint in each sip of the Shamrock Shake.

The restaurant posted a spoof video promoting the item and the new chocolate Shamrock Shake on its YouTube channel Feb. 16.

Select locations worldwide will be giving them away starting Feb. 24, at select locations including restaurants in Georgia, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Pennsylvania in the United States. Those not near those locations can follow McDonald’s on Facebook or their local resturant on Twitter for a chance to win a straw.

The full list of locations, dates and times is located at the McDonald's website.