Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
McDonald’s USA announced Feb. 15 that they would be giving away some super high-tech limited edition straws for customers who purchase a chocolate Shamrock Shake.
The "probably-more-revolutionary-than-actually-needed" Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal -- or STRAW --was designed by San Francisco-bases design studio JACE and Massachusetts-based NK Labs.
According to Forbes, the high-tech straw is meant to deliver an ideal flavor ratio of 50 percent chocolate and 50 percent mint in each sip of the Shamrock Shake.
The restaurant posted a spoof video promoting the item and the new chocolate Shamrock Shake on its YouTube channel Feb. 16.
>> RELATED: McDonald’s worker comes through for boy with autism
>> RELATED: This is how McDonald's hamburgers are actually made
Select locations worldwide will be giving them away starting Feb. 24, at select locations including restaurants in Georgia, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Pennsylvania in the United States. Those not near those locations can follow McDonald’s on Facebook or their local resturant on Twitter for a chance to win a straw.
The full list of locations, dates and times is located at the McDonald's website.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}